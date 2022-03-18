Breakfast Links – March 18th 2022

Have too much of a good time during Saint Patrick’s Day? Well the perfect cure for any early morning headache is another edition of our Breakfast Links where we help you find out what is going on in the world of soccer.

Houston

Starting with our home town club, Houston Dynamo FC will be back in action tomorrow when they face the visiting Colorado Rapids so expect more coverage from us at Dynamo Theory as we get closer to game time.

Additionally it looks like the Dynamo have made moves to acquire Brazilian winger Thiago Fernandes, colloquially known as Thiaguinho.

We mentioned earlier this week that the Houston Dash will begin the 2022 Challenge Cup this Sunday at PNC Stadium against this Chicago Red Stars and where you can get tickets, but the NWSL regular season schedule has also been released.

MLS

There were a number of MLS clubs involved in CONCACAF Champions League this week. New York City FC fell to Comunicaciones 4-2, but advanced to the semifinals based on away goals. Their opponent will be the Seattle Sounders who drew Liga MX side Club Leon 1-1, but finished with a 4-1 aggregate. Not so lucky were the New England Revolution who fell to Pumas and CF Montreal who were downed by Cruz Azul.

Around the World

Staying a little closer to home for the moment, Gregg Berhalter announced his March roster for USMNT call ups.

Hector Herrera who will join the Dynamo this summer played in UEFA Champions League for Atlhetico Madrid in their 1-0 win which knocked Manchester United out of the competition.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were enough to shake an early goal by Lille in Champions League to help Chelsea win 4-1 on aggregate.