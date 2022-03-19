Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids: What to watch for

The Houston Dynamo look to continue their winning ways with the Colorado Rapids coming to PNC Stadium Satuday night. The Dynamo are coming off a 2-1 win last week against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Can Houston pick up another home win?

How to watch When : Saturday, March 19 | 7:30 PM CT

: Saturday, March 19 | 7:30 PM CT Where : PNC Stadium; Houston, Texas

: PNC Stadium; Houston, Texas Television broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet (English)

AT&T Sportsnet (English) Digital Streaming : FuboTV, ESPN+ (out of market)

: FuboTV, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: TUDN 93.3 (Spanish)

Offensive lineup pays off

Head coach Paulo Nagamura insterted Darwin Quintero and Adalberto Carrasquilla into the starting lineup against Vancouver and the move paid off. Quintero scored both goals in the win and Carrasquilla put in a man of the match level performance. Nagamura said in his press conference with the media this week “I was pleased with the performance last Saturday because like I say, after the game the players were very disciplined about what we worked on throughout the week. Hopefully, we can do it again this week.” It looks like we may see Darwin and Coco starting again and hopefully for Paulo and the Dynamo it brings more firepower on the offensive end.

Sebas scoreless

Record-signing Sebastian Ferreira is scoreless in his first three Major League Soccer games, although he did pick up his first assist last weekend. The Dynamo are going to need Sebas scoring if they are going to be a playoff caliber team this year and with the insertion of Quintero and Carrasquilla, Ferreira should be getting more shots and more chances. Nagamura knows his striker’s time is coming, it just takes some patience. “This last game, I think we created enough to put Sebas (Ferreira) in front of goal,” Nagamura said. “I think it wasn’t his best game and he knows that. I think it wasn’t his best game, but it takes time. It takes time to adapt to the speed of the league, to the physical part of the league. Hopefully we can still help him and put him in good positions where he can break through score his first and start getting going. Again, it takes time it’s not going to be from day to night and night to day. It’s work that we are doing on a daily basis, so he can get used to the league, he can get adapted well, acclimated well and he’s playing the best game that he possibly can.”

Fourth straight playoff oppostion

The Dynamo play their fourth straight game to open the MLS season against teams that made the 2021 playoffs. Colorado won the Western Conference regular season last season so the Rapids should be a big test for this Houston side. These are the kind of games that can make a statement, not only to the fans but around the league. If the Dynamo can come out of these first four games with seven points, that will be a big positive to start the 2022 campaign.

Availability report

Houston Dynamo - none listed

Colorado Rapids - Out: Braian Galvan (injury), Aboubacar Keita (injury), Oliver Larraz (injury); Questionable: Danny Wilson (injury)

Predicted lineup