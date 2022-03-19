 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Houston Dynamo vs the Colorado Rapids: how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
/ new
MLS: Colorado Rapids at Houston Dynamo FC Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the Colorado Rapids

What

The Houston Dynamo are coming off their strongest performance of the early season after drawing in their season opener against Real Salt Lake and then falling on the road to Sporting Kansas City. Last week’s win over the Vancouver Whitecaps arguably shouldn’t have been as close in score given how well the Dynamo played, but today they have a new test in the visiting Colorado Rapids. Colorado has seen victories over Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City in Commerce City, CO so this will be a good test for the Dynamo to see if they can continue their momentum and a test for Colorado to see if they can get results away from home.

When

March 19th at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (83.3%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (100%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (75%)

Daniel Steres/Teenage Hadebe (50%)

Tim Parker (91.7%)

Griffin Dorsey (75%)

Darwin Quintero (100%

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (91.7%)

Matías Vera (91.7%)

Fafà Picault (91.7%)

Sebastián Ferreira (100%)

Corey Baird (75%)

Lineups

More From Dynamo Theory

Loading comments...