The Houston Dynamo vs the Colorado Rapids: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the Colorado Rapids
What
The Houston Dynamo are coming off their strongest performance of the early season after drawing in their season opener against Real Salt Lake and then falling on the road to Sporting Kansas City. Last week’s win over the Vancouver Whitecaps arguably shouldn’t have been as close in score given how well the Dynamo played, but today they have a new test in the visiting Colorado Rapids. Colorado has seen victories over Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City in Commerce City, CO so this will be a good test for the Dynamo to see if they can continue their momentum and a test for Colorado to see if they can get results away from home.
When
March 19th at 7:30 PM CT
How to watch
Ain't no night like a 7️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ night— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 19, 2022
⏰ 7:30pm CST
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/ccyKN4tXIt@fubotv | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/00NKLQjk45
Your Predicted Lineups
Formation:
4-3-3 (83.3%)
Goalkeeper:
Steve Clark (100%)
Field players:
Adam Lunqkvist (75%)
Daniel Steres/Teenage Hadebe (50%)
Tim Parker (91.7%)
Griffin Dorsey (75%)
Darwin Quintero (100%
Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (91.7%)
Matías Vera (91.7%)
Fafà Picault (91.7%)
Sebastián Ferreira (100%)
Corey Baird (75%)
Lineups
For 713. For our city.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 19, 2022
Your starting lineup is here, Houston pic.twitter.com/5JMJuA4EeM
— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 19, 2022
Houston Dynamo FC
️ PNC Stadium
⏰ 6:30 PM MT
ESPN+, @AltitudeTV, @AltitudeSR@MyKingSoopers x #Rapids96
Loading comments...