Official: Houston Dynamo announce signing of Mexican National Team captain Hector Herrera

Houston Dynamo FC have officially announced the signing of Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera as a Designated Player. Herrera will join the Dynamo this summer at the conclusion of his current contract with Atletico Madrid in Spain’s La Liga.

Por fin la espera ha terminado.



El sueño de una ciudad hecho realidad. #HH4HTown pic.twitter.com/QDXFaR8G8X — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 2, 2022

Herrera has 96 caps for the Mexican National Team and has played at Pachuca in Mexico, FC Porto in Portugal, and currently for Atletico Madrid in Spain. The midfielder has a very decorated career including an Olympic Gold Medal at the 2012 London Games, the 2015 Gold Cup, and league titles in Portugal in 2017-18 and Spain in 2020-21. He has represented Mexico at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups and will most certainly play for El Tri at this winter’s 2022 World Cup.

“On behalf of the City of Houston and our loyal, passionate soccer fans, I’m honored to welcome Héctor Herrera to the Houston Dynamo Football Club,” majority owner Ted Segal said. “General Manager Pat Onstad and I have focused on identifying a difference maker for our club and Héctor’s talents make him a perfect fit. Through this signing process I was heartened to hear Héctor’s commitment to our club and the city of Houston, and I look forward to him becoming part of our community very soon.”

Segal and GM Pat Onstad worked hard on this signing. Onstad also expressed his excitement at the signing. “This is a momentous day for our club, the city and our league to add a player of Hector’s quality and pedigree. He embodies the new ambition that Ted has brought to our club,” said Onstad “And while Hector was attracted to our sporting project, he was even more motivated to be a champion for this city. He chose Houston and we couldn’t be happier to have him.”

Head coach Paulo Nagamura may never have a birthday present as big, or expensive as this one. “The addition of a player like Hector validates the new direction and ambitions of our club. He is the type of player who will raise our standards across the board,” said Nagamura. “Credit goes to our ownership group, Pat and Asher for all the work they’ve done in such a short amount of time.”

