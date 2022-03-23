Breakfast Links - March 23, 2022

We’re back for another edition of the Breakfast Links! Let’s get right into it.

Houston

While most men’s teams around the world take a break during the current FIFA international window (including the Houston Dynamo), there are still some teams playing and some teams even playing in Houston. Club America and Tigres UANL are in town to play a friendly at PNC Stadium tonight. A fan fest will take place before the game, starting at 3:30 PM, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM. Tickets are still available if you’d like to check it out.

After falling in their NWSL Challenge Cup opener on Sunday night, the Houston Dash are back in action Friday to take on Racing Louisville. The game will kick off at 6:30 PM from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville and you can stream the match on Paramount Plus.

Houston Dynamo 2 play their inaugural match on Saturday night. This year is the first season for the new MLS NEXT Pro league which Dynamo Dos are a part of. Expect to see a mix of first team players who don’t get many minutes with the senior team, and some college players currently in the academy. Saturday’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 kicks off at 8:00 PM at AVEVA Stadium which is located off Highway 288, south of Downtown.

MLS

Most of Major League Soccer is on a break this weeked because of the FIFA international window but there are a few teams who will be playing. TUDN will televise a doubleheader Saturday with FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC playing in the opening match, followed by Sporting Kansas City against Real Salt Lake. The lone match on Sunday will feature the Portland Timbers taking on Orlando City.

Around the World

The CONCACAF Octagonal comes to an end this week with teams still vying to reach this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. The United States Men’s National Team head to the Azteca, after training in Houston this week, to take on Mexico in a huge match for both teams. Coco Carrasquilla’s Panama have a big three games as well as they look to return to the world’s stage.

CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualification is also coming down to the wire. Brazil and Argentina have locked up their places in Qatar. Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, and Colombia are all battling to get in. Each team has just 2 games remaining to try and qualify.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag reportedly interviewed with Manchester United for the Red Devils’ coaching job. United is looking to use this international break to accelerate the process of finding a new manager. Ralf Rangnick has been the club’s interim manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was let go earlier this season.