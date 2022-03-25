Breakfast Links - March 25, 2022

Saturday eve is here and we are more than ready for the weekend. Here are your Friday breakfast links!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo do not have a match this weekend due to the FIFA international break. However, Darwin Ceren, Coco Carrasquilla, and Sebastian Ferreira are with their national teams competing in World Cup qualifiers. Ceren and Carrasquilla started last night, with El Salvador and Panama both getting 1-1 draws.

The Houston Dash will play their second match of the NWSL Challenge Cup later today, away against Racing Louisville. The match will be stream via Paramount+ and kickoff is set for 6:30 PM central.

Dynamo Dos will begin their inaugural season on Saturday night against Vancouver Whitecaps 2. The match will be played at AVEVA Stadium with the match set to kickoff at 8:00 PM central. Let’s go out and support our boys!

MLS

Even though most of the league will not see action because of the international break, a few matches will be getting played. Charlotte, Cincinnati, Sporting KC, Real Salt Lake, Portland, and Orlando are teams that will be seeing action over the weekend.

Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty was suspended and fined for violent conduct, after further investigation. The incident took place during the final minutes of last week’s match against Real Salt Lake.

Like mentioned earlier regarding Dynamo Dos, the start of MLS NEXT Pro begins this weekend. New league, new rules. No ties mean that we should see plenty of matches end with penalties.

Around the World

We are starting to run out of tickets for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Italy, for a second time in a row, will miss the World Cup after falling against North Macedonia in the final minute of regulation time.

The giants of CONCACAF, USA and Mexico clashed last night. The USMNT took a vital point in Mexico City after a 0-0 draw, but will rue some big missed chances in the match. Both nations are still in the hunt for qualification. Heading into the Sunday fixtures, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Honduras are the nations officially eliminated from World Cup contention.

The final fixtures to find out the 5 teams that will qualify from the Confederation of African Football will also begin today. A rematch of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Senegal will be the headliner, but this time a FIFA World Cup appearance is at stake.

Yesterday, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, and Uruguay all punched their tickets to Qatar.