Houston Dynamo 2 pick up first ever MLS NEXT Pro win

You only get one chance at a first impression. For Houston Dynamo 2, it turned out to be a really good one. Houston’s new MLS NEXT Pro team took to the field for their first ever match in the new league Saturday night. Vancouver Whitecaps 2 were the opposition at AVEVA Stadium and it was Houston who came out on top 1-0, thanks to a Marcelo Palomino thunderbolt.

Thought today was too big of an occasion... so we're hopping on the @MLSNEXTPRO inaugural match



Today's starting XI:



Xavier Valdez

Mujeeb Murana

Talen Maples

Ethan Bartlow

Ian Hoffman

Juan Castilla

Brooklyn Raines

Marcelo Palomino

Cesar Cordova

Papa N'Doye

Beto Avila pic.twitter.com/6tN2SknWXH — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 27, 2022

Dynamo Dos started four homegrown players in the starting eleven; Palomino, Brooklyn Raines, Juan Castilla, and Xavier Valdez. Raines, who just turned 17 this month looked the part in a 3-man midfield with Palomino and Castilla. A 5th homegrown, Daniel Rios, came on for Palomino in the second half.

It was Palomino who stole the show on this night. The Houston native scored the game’s lone goal with a magnificent free kick from distance. Palomino is a player that Dynamo fans have been excited about for years now. The 20 year-old scored six goals on loan last season at Charlotte Independence and had a good showing with the senior team this preseason. It looks to be only a matter of time before Palomino is getting minutes with the Dynamo and if he keeps playing like he did Saturday night, it will be well earned.

Free kick banger for Houston Dynamo 2!



What a finish by Marcelo Palomino. pic.twitter.com/YaLfyO5XgX — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) March 27, 2022

The next match for Dynamo Dos will be Sunday, April 3 at 6 PM at AVEVA Stadium against Earthquakes II. If you wanna see the future of Houston Dynamo soccer, make plans for next Sunday evening.