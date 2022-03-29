Vote for the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for February/March 2022

It may not seem like it but the Houston Dynamo have already completed a month (plus a few days) of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season. With that being said, it’s time for readers to vote on the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for February/March 2022.

We have chosen four nominees for you to choose from.

Adalberto Carrasquilla - Coco got a late start to the season coming off injury but has been on fire since cracking the starting lineup. Carrasquilla leads the team with 8 shot-creating actions this season.

Adam Lundkvist - Lundy has played all 360 minutes this season at left back and has been consistely strong, week in and week out. The Swede has been good defensively and in joining the attack, and even wore the armband against Colorado.

Fafa Picault - Fafa and Darwin Quintero are both 8 for 13 in dribbles this season, most on the team. Picault doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet, he doesn’t have a goal or assist in 2022 yet, but he is constantly putting in hard work up and down the field. He has played all but 1 minute this season.

Darwin Quintero - Darwin made MLS Team of the Week after his brace in the win against Vancouver. His insertion into the lineup, along with Coco, sparked the team with his ability to score and create chances for everyone else he passes the ball to.

Cast your vote below. Voting will close Friday at 7 PM CT.