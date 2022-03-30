Breakfast Links - March 30, 2022

Guess what day it is! Yep, it’s match day in Houston, let’s get to the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dash are back at PNC Stadium tonight to take on the Kansas City Current in the NWSL Challenge Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT. The Dash are coming off a 3-2 win on Friday night where they came back from down 0-2. We’ll see if they can keep the momentum going and pick up their first win of the Challenge Cup.

Voting is now open for our Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for February/March. We’ve got four nominations for you to choose who was the best Houston Dynamo player this past month. Voting will close on Friday.

Don’t forget to check out the Dynamo Theory Podcast, everywhere you get your podcasts!

Major League Soccer

The Generation adidas Cup is back for 2022 with more teams than ever before. The elite youth tournament will take place in Frisco from April 9-17 and feature 80 academies from 10 countries across 4 continents. The Dynamo U15 and U17 teams will be competing in the tournament.

Around the World

Some big names punched their tickets to the World Cup on Tuesday with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, Robert Lewandowski and Poland, and Sadio Mane and Senegal qualifying. Mohamed Salah and Egypt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sweden missed out on this winter’s big tournament.

The United States Men’s National Team will look tp put their name into Friday’s World Cup draw tonight in Costa Rica. Gregg Berhalter’s side only needs to not lose by 6 or more goals to book their place in Qatar. Stranger things have happened but....well, let’s just not jinx it.