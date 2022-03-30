Dash concede early and too often in 3-0 loss to Kansas City

The Houston Dash returned home Wednesday night in a Derby-Q clash with Kansas City Current. The visitors got an early goal and ran away with the match, winning by a comfortable 3-0 score line.

Houston conceded a corner just a minute into the game and Kansas City was able to take advantage. Fullback Hailie Mace whipped in the corner and center back Taylor Leach was the first to meet it, swiveling to volley a shot past the diving Jane Campbell.

The Dash got lucky not to lose their goalkeeper in the 19th minute. A long ball over the top from Kansas City pulled Jane Campbell out of her box and she looked to have got a hand on Elyse Bennett’s shot that trickled wide. The referee made no call but had it been seen, Campbell would have been sent off and the Dash would have had to make a sub and play with 10.

Houston’s luck would only last so long as KC doubled their lead in the 28th minute. Kristen Hamilton was able to beat the Dash offside trap on a ball lobbed into the box and the Current striker beat Campbell with a first-touch effort. For the second game in a row, Houston dug itself a 0-2 hole in the first half. Both teams had a few decent chances near the end of the first 45 minutes but Kansas City took their two goal lead into the halftime break.

The Dash held the majority of possession as the second half played on but they were unable to cash in on any scoring opportunities. Kansas City looked dangerous on the counter and they finished Houston off in the 60th minute. Lo LaBonta broke free from the Dash backline and beat Campbell to give the Current a 3-0 lead and all 3 points on the evening.

Houston showed life in the dying minutes but much like the rest of the match, they just could not unlock Kansas City’s defense and find a goal.

The Dash are back on the road this weekend in their next NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday night to take on the Chicago Red Stars. Chicago won in Houston, 3-1, in the first match of this season’s Challenge Cup. Kickoff for this Round 4 matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT.