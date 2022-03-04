Breakfast Links - March 4, 2022

What a week we had here in the City of Soccer, Houston! Hopefully everyone enjoys their weekend but before that here are some Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Dynamo did in fact announce the signing of Mexican international, Hector Herrera, and it still feels surreal. However, there are plenty of fixtures that will take place before his arrival. This weekend the team will be playing away against their fierce rival, Sporting Kansas City. Make sure to check out the questions that the Blue Testament answered for us and be sure to follow our match day thread and Twitter account for game updates. Here’s hoping the team can come home with some points!

The Houston Dash had a successful visit to Ciudad de México. The ladies played a preseason friendly against Pumas Femenil, in which defender Annika Schmidt scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to help the team win the match 1-0.

Houston Dynamo Dos continues to take shape. They will also see action this weekend, like the first team. Dynamo 2 will host a preseason match on Sunday, March 6 at HSP against Rio Grande Valley FC at 11:00 AM CT.

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts. Including our first Spanish segment of Orange Talk coming out later today.

MLS

By now surely you’ve seen the interview of Charlotte’s head coach saying “we are screwed”. Trust me it’s so much more funny in Spanish. Anyways, Charlotte FC will have their first ever home match against Chicharito and the LA Galaxy to likely a completely full stadium. Their previous match was a 3-0 loss against DC United.

Bruce Arena could break the record of most head coaching regular season wins in Major League Soccer this weekend, if his team the New England Revolution, can beat FC Dallas. The Revs play their home opener on Saturday.

Talking about FC Dallas, they have acquired defender Joshué Quiñónez on loan from Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC Guayaquil with a purchase option through December 2022, the club announced Thursday.

Around the World

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has lodged a formal request to FIFA to postpone Ukraine’s World Cup playoff semifinal against Scotland on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of the country last week.

Roman Abramovich has confirmed his intention to sell Chelsea. “I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC,” it read. “As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart.” The club price tag is reportedly around $3 billion dollars.

Speaking at his first news conference as Leeds manager, Jesse Marsch said he felt there was a stigma against American coaches due to the different culture of the sport in Europe. “I think there’s probably a stigma. I’m not sure ‘Ted Lasso’ helped. I haven’t watched the show, but I get it,” Marsch said.