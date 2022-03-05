Houston Dynamo v Sporting Kansas City: What to watch for

This afternoon, the Houston Dynamo head out on the road for the first time in 2022. Sporting Kansas City are today’s opposition. The Dynamo are coming off a 0-0 draw in their opener while SKC lost in Atlanta on opening weekend 3-1. Can someone get their first win of the new season?

How to watch When : Saturday, March 5 | 2:50 PM CT

: Saturday, March 5 | 2:50 PM CT Where : Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kansas

: Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kansas Television broadcast: TUDN and Univision (Spanish)

TUDN and Univision (Spanish) Digital Streaming : FuboTV, ESPN+ (out of market)

: FuboTV, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: ESPN 97.5/92.5 (English), TUDN 93.3 (Spanish)

Paulo returns home

Paulo Nagamura returns to Kansas City for the first time since leaving Sporting Kansas City II to become Dynamo head coach this offseason. Nagamura spent ten years with the organization as a player and coach, including four seasons as head coach of SKC II. Assistant coach Jimmy Nielsen also spent time with the SKC organization as their goalkeeper, winning a MLS Cup, US Open Cup, and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year during his time there. Both men will surely put the nostalgia aside to try and beat their old boss Peter Vermes.

Zeca to debut?

Last weekend’s starting right back Griffin Dorsey is listed as questionable on this week’s Availability Report with a left leg injury. Zarek Valentin replaced Dorsey last week and will likely get the start but, could we see the debut of Brazilian full back Zeca? The 27-year-old arrived in Houston this week and began training with the team. Dynamo fans will be eager to see another new acquisition take the field and lock down a starting spot.

Herrera changes the narrative

The Dynamo made the signing of Mexican international Hector Herrera official on Wednesday. The Atletico Madrid midfielder will join this summer but, in the meantime the club will look to rally behind all the buzz around the signing. The front office, the players, the coaching staff, they all know what kind of an impact Herrera will bring to the club and the possibilities this season could bring. At the same time, the team knows they need to perform well on the field and collect points so that they aren’t completely out of competing for a playoff spot before their marquee signing arrives.

Availability report

Houston Dynamo - Questionable: Griffin Dorsey (left leg)

Sporting Kansas City - Out: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Uri Rosell (hamstring), Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Nikola Vujnovic (pending immigration)

