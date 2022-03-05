 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: how to watch, lineups, and more

Your game thread for the Houston Dynamo vs. SKC

By Gribbs
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Sporting Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City

What

Following a strong defensive showing and not so great offensive outing in the Houston Dynamo season opening 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake the Dynamo have the chance to improve in their first road game of the year when they travel to Children’s Mercy Park to face Sporting Kansas City. This will be familiar ground for new Dynamo Head Coach Paulo Nagamura as he spent a large portion of his playing career with SKC and was a coach of their USL team, Sporting Kansas City II. The Dynamo failed to win a road game in the 2021 season, so a positive result would send a strong message to fans that 2021 is well behind the club.

When

March 5th at 2:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (70.6%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (94.1%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (82.4%)

Teenage Hadebe (70.6%)

Zarek Valentin (64.7%)

Darwin Quintero (52.9%)

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (88.2%)

Matías Vera (52.9%)

Fafà Picault (100%)

Sebastián Ferreira (88.2%)

Corey Baird (70.6%)

Lineups

