The Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City
What
Following a strong defensive showing and not so great offensive outing in the Houston Dynamo season opening 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake the Dynamo have the chance to improve in their first road game of the year when they travel to Children’s Mercy Park to face Sporting Kansas City. This will be familiar ground for new Dynamo Head Coach Paulo Nagamura as he spent a large portion of his playing career with SKC and was a coach of their USL team, Sporting Kansas City II. The Dynamo failed to win a road game in the 2021 season, so a positive result would send a strong message to fans that 2021 is well behind the club.
When
March 5th at 2:30 PM CT
How to watch
Can't miss TV this afternoon— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 5, 2022
⏰ 2:30pm CST
@Univision
@MLS
@espn975, @TudnRadio 93.3FM@fubotv | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/lbPNvG2Etk
Your Predicted Lineups
Formation:
4-3-3 (70.6%)
Goalkeeper:
Steve Clark (94.1%)
Field players:
Adam Lunqkvist (82.4%)
Teenage Hadebe (70.6%)
Zarek Valentin (64.7%)
Darwin Quintero (52.9%)
Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (88.2%)
Matías Vera (52.9%)
Fafà Picault (100%)
Sebastián Ferreira (88.2%)
Corey Baird (70.6%)
Lineups
We ready.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 5, 2022
Here's your starting 1️⃣1️⃣, Houston pic.twitter.com/8CoR6ASivW
The XI to defend our house #SportingKC | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/uTvfwx3bhA— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) March 5, 2022
