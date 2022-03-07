Breakfast Links - March 7, 2022

If you follow Manchester United and the Dynamo, like yours truly, it wasn’t the best of weekends. To be fair, there haven’t been many of them the last few years. Alas, let’s get to the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, falling 1-0 to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Once again, the defense played well but the offense was non-existent. The Dynamo are one of seven teams yet to score a goal so far in the Major League Soccer season.

Houston Dynamo 2 lost 2-0 to RGVFC in a preseason match this weekend. It was the team’s first match at AVEVA Stadium, where Dynamo Dos will play all but one of its matches this season in MLS NEXT Pro. Dynamo 2’s final preseason match will be Sunday at 1 PM against North Texas SC at Houston Sports Park.

MLS

Charlotte FC broke the MLS attendance record in their home-opener with 74,479 fans on hand Saturday night. The LA Galaxy spoiled the party, winning 1-0 behind an Efrain Alvarez rocket.

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena set the MLS coaching regular-season wins record on Saturday, picking up his 241st win. New England beat FC Dallas 1-0 in their home opener to give Arena the record-setting win and move him past the late, great Sigi Schmid.

Austin FC scored 5 goals in consecutive games to open their season, setting a MLS record. Austin was gifted with an easy schedule to start the season, but took full advantage with easy wins over FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami.

Around the World

Several fans were injured after a brawl broke out at the LigaMX match between Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday. Fans rushed the field to to avoid the violence in the stands and the match was abandoned in the 63rd minute. In a Sunday news conference, officials confirmed that 26 people required medical attention. Sunday’s LigaMX matches were suspended.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once again called on the English Premier League to bring back five substitutes. Most leagues around the world, including in England, went to five subs following the Coronavirus pandemic and fixture congestion. The Premier League, however, went back to three substitutes last season.