Breakfast Links - March 9, 2022

Let’s get right to it, it’s the Breakfast Links on a Wednesday!

Houston

We’re about to enter the best time of the year in Houston soccer, when all three of Houston’s pro teams are playing at once. The Dynamo are underway with their season, the Dash will begin the NWSL Challenge Cup on March 20, and Dynamo Dos kick off their first campaign on March 26. It’s going to be a fun few months in the City of Futbol!

The Dash will wrap up their preseason matches tomorrow night, Thursday with a scrimmage against Louisiana State University at Houston Sports Park. The ladies are coming off a 1-0 win in Mexico against Pumas UNAM Femenil.

MLS

Is this the year a Major League Soccer team wins the CONCACAF Champions League? This season’s quarterfinals got underway last night and both MLS teams came away with wins in the first leg of their ties. New York City FC beat Guatemalan side Comunicaciones 3-1, and the Seattle Sounders took care of LigaMX’s Leon 3-0.

The other two quarterfinal first legs are tonight, both involving MLS teams. The New England Revolution host Mexico’s UNAM Pumas and CF Montreal will travel south to take on Cruz Azul.

Former MLS striker Bradley Wright-Phillips announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday. The Englishman is 6th on the all-time MLS scoring list with 117 goals scored in 234 matches with the New York Red Bulls, LAFC, and Columbus Crew.

Around the World

Bayern Munich and Liverpool punched their tickets to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Bayern stomped RB Salzburg 7-1 to win their match up 8-2 on aggregate. Liverpool struggled at Anfield, losing 1-0 to Inter Milan, but prevailing 2-1 on aggregate.

Today’s big match in Europe (sorry Manchester City) will see Paris St. Germain and Real Madrid square off in the second leg of their round of 16 match up. PSG won the first leg 1-0 behind a late Kylian Mbappe goal and take their slim lead to Spain to try and advance to the quarterfinals.