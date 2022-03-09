Dynamo trade Derrick Jones to Charlotte FC

Today the Houston Dynamo traded midfielder Derrick Jones and $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money to Charlotte FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. Houston also will receive 20% of a transfer fee if Jones is transferred out of Major League Soccer.

Jones was acquired from Nashville SC during the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He made 20 appearances for Houston last season and was yet to appear in a game in 2022. Jones, a midfielder, saw time at center back during the preseason. Houston’s midfield is quite crowded, even more so now with the impending arrival of Hector Herrera, so moving Jones makes sense for the club.

The allocation money the Dynamo received, a quarter of a million dollars, can be used this season to sign players new to MLS, re-sign a current player, reduce the amount a Designated Player costs against the salary cap, or to off-set transfer/loan fees.