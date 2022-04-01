Breakfast Links – April 1, 2022

There’s no easy way to say this, but today will be our last edition of the Breakfast Links. I hope that you have enjoyed this time with us. We have definitely enjoyed being with you during those really hard days such as Mondays. We promised ourselves we wouldn’t cry but here we are, tearing up… Anyways, Happy April Fools’ Day!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo are back in action after an international break that saw most tickets to Qatar punched. Now, the Dynamo look to gain their first away points of the season against Inter Miami CF. The match will be played in DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday night at 7:00 PM CT.

The Houston Dash will be playing at the same time as the Dynamo. The Dash will look to recoup some confidence on Saturday after being trashed at home by KC Current midweek. However, Houston will face off with the Chicago Red Stars, who got the best of them in their first collision in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Houston Dynamo Dos hope to continue their home unbeaten streak as they take on Earthquakes II Sunday night. The match will take place at AVEVA Stadium at 8:00 PM and we will be giving away tickets on our social media platforms so make sure to keep an eye out later today for more information. Let’s go out and support our boys!

MLS

The league is rejoicing with the qualification of Canada and USA to this winter’s World Cup. Now both teams, alongside Mexico, have locked in appearances going forward since all will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. This could possibly be a massive push for soccer in CONCACAF, especially for Major League Soccer.

The MLS MVP Power Rankings are out with Lucas Zelarayan with the early lead. LAFC’s Carlos Vela sits in second, while Charlotte’s polish striker Karol Swiderski is in third currently. There are still plenty of fixtures in the season, and therefore the rankings will be ever changing.

Around the World

Yes, yes, World Cup qualification has been the biggest event this week. Hopefully, your nation qualified for Qatar. Sadly, there are a lot of stars that will not shine due to them being eliminated from contention. Stars like Lorenzo Insigne with Italy, Mohamed Salah with Egypt, and Luis Diaz with Colombia are a few of the players and nations that we will not be seeing in Qatar.