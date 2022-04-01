Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against Inter Miami CF

Houston Dynamo FC are coming off their first win of the season when they bested the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 which they followed up with a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids at PNC Stadium in Houston. The Dynamo now head back on the road after an international break as they travel to the Sunshine State to face Inter Miami CF. The Dynamo’s first trip away from Houston ended up with a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City, so hopefully Head Coach Paulo Nagamura has more luck in this trip.

With no players on the injury report we should expect a relatively consistent starting XI by Nagamura and that begins with Steve Clark in goal. The fullback positions should be safe picks with Adam Lundkvist at left back and Griffin Dorsey at right back. Dorsey has beaten out the veteran Zarek Valentin and newcomer the Brazilian Zeca and at the moment I don’t see why Nagamura won’t back Dorsey for the starting job. Central defense is a little more difficult to predict, but one certainty is Daniel Steres. Tim Parker had been Nagamura’s early starter, but last match went to the designated player Teenage Hadebe and I suspect he goes back to Hadebe again.

The midfield could have a few variations, but I feel we’ll likely see the familiar three of Matías Vera as the most defensive minded midfielder with Darwin Quintero and Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla in front of him, Part of me wants to put Memo Rodríguez into the midfield since he was instrumental in the late draw against the Rapids, but I don’t see him starting over Coco or Quintero nor do I place him in the front three so he’ll have to keep contributing as a super substitute before breaking back into the XI in my mind.

Up top I think we’re back to our starting three of Fafà Picault, Sebastián Ferreira, and Corey Baird. Sebas is coming back from international duty so there’s a strong shout for Thorleifur Úlfarsson who keeps getting in the game earlier and earlier, but I think Nagamura wants to keep some confidence in his number 9. Also the battle for the job on the right wing could have some contention with Tyler Pasher scoring the tying goal coming off the bench, but I think Corey Baird will keep his job for the moment.

My Projected Starting XI

This is just who I think will start, but we want to know who you think will start or who you think should start when the Dynamo head back on the road to face off against Inter Miami. Vote below and feel free to share your selections in the comments.