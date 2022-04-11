Sebastian Ferreira named to MLS Team of the Week

Forward Sebastian Ferreira scored the first two goals of his MLS career and has been rewarded with a place in Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 6. Ferreira opened the scoring in the Houston Dynamo’s 4-3 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night, one-timing a pass from Adam Lundkvist on a well-designed corner kick. Sebas scored his second goal, and the Dynamo’s fourth off a pass from Fafa Picault. The Paraguyan smashed the shot of Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski’s hand to provide what turned out to be the winning goal.

The full Team of the Week is below.

Sebas is also one of four nominees for Player of the Week. He is up against Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas, Leonardo Campana of Inter Miami, and Yimmi Chara of Portland Timbers. You can vote for Sebas on Twitter by tweeting #VoteSebasFerreira.

After the match, Ferreira spoke about getting his first goal and the win over San Jose. “The first goal finally came. The most important thing is that we won. We are showing how much we’ve grown game-after-game. We are working on everything “El Profe” (Paulo Nagamura) has put to practice in training and we are taking it to the playing field.”

Picault is the third Houston Dynamo player named to the Team of the Week this season. Darwin Quintero received the honors in Week 3 and Fafa Picault in Week 5.