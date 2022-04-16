 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs the Portland Timbers: how to watch, lineups, and more

Your game thread for the Houston Dynamo vs the Portland Timbers

By Gribbs
MLS: Portland Timbers at Houston Dynamo Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo FC vs the Portland Timbers

The Houston Dynamo have been in stride lately unbeaten in their last four outings with three of those four being wins including their latest fixture being a wild 4-3 win over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes. This week they’ll face 8th placed in the Western Conference the Portland Timbers at PNC Stadium. While the Dynamo currently sit in 6th place due to their recent form, the visiting Timbers will represent a step up in competition over their last wins and should be a perfect test for Paulo Nagamura who also will have to address a midweek US Open Cup match and away Texas Derby fixture coming up. This should be a good one, but hopefully not as nail biting as the San Jose one.

April 16th at 5:00 PM CT

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (73.3%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (93.3%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (86.7%)

Teenage Hadebe (86.7%)

Tim Parker (60%)

Griffin Dorsey (66.7%)

Darwin Quintero (100%)

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (93.3%)

Matías Vera (93.3%)

Fafà Picault (93.3%)

Sebastián Ferreira (93.3%)

Tyler Pasher (46.7%)

Lineups

