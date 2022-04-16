Dynamo 2 shine under the lights at PNC Stadium

Houston Dynamo 2 played their first match at PNC Stadium as the second half of a doubleheader with the Dynamo first team. Both teams took on the Portland Timbers and after the Dynamo drew 0-0, Dynamo Dos came away with a resounding 3-1 win to stay unbeaten in MLS NEXT Pro.

New signing Thiago Fernandes made his debut in Orange, getting the start on the right wing for HD2. Houston opened the scoring after 27 minutes after a nice effort from midfielder Marcelo Palomino. The homegrown took a pass in the box from Papa N’Doye and was able to free himself with a nice pivot and a faint to open a shooting chance. Palomino’s left-footed effort found the back of the net to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Houston doubled their lead in the 43rd minute through N’Doye. The Senegalese striker latched on to a great through ball from Brooklyn Raines and slotted his shot past Timbers 2 keeper Hunter Sulte to make the score 2-0. Dynamo 2 went into the half with a comfortable two goal lead.

The teams came out in the second half and in a matter of seconds the game took a turn. In the 52nd minute Raines once again played N’Doye in but this time his shot was saved by Sulte. Moments later Timbers 2 were awarded a penalty and Blake Bodily sent Michael Nelson the wrong way to cut the Houston lead in half.

Beto Avila continued his hot streak to restore the two goal advantage for Houston. After scoring a hat trick in last week’s win, Avila added to his tally for Dynamo 2’s third goal. He received a pass outside the box and with no hesitation turned and unleashed a right-footed rocket past Sulte.

D’Alessandro Herrera sealed all three points with Houston’s fourth goal of the night. Papa N’Doye once again broke in but this time laid the ball off to Herrera who opened his hips and finished to the far post. The 4-1 scoreline gave Dynamo 2 their fourth win in four games.

Dynamo 2 are next in action with another doubleheader next weekend. The Dynamo will take on FC Dallas at 5 PM next Saturday and Dynamo 2 will be in action against North Texas SC immediately afterwards at 8 PM.