The Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami: how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the game along with us in our game thread for the Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami

By Gribbs
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Inter Miami

What

The Houston Dynamo are coming off a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids thanks to a late equalizer by substitute Tyler Pasher. The Dynamo have slowly been progressing, maybe not at the pace all fans have liked, but progress is progress. A win over the Vancouver Whitecaps and a draw over the difficult Rapids now leads to potentially the team’s first win on the road as they head to the Sunshine State to face Inter Miami. Hopefully the team can build on their momentum and carry that over to a strong away appearance.

When

April 2nd at 7:00 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (71.4%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (100%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (85.7%)

Teenage Hadebe (78.6%)

Tim Parker (71.4%)

Zeca (50%)

Darwin Quintero (92.9%)

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (92.9%)

Matías Vera (85.7%)

Fafà Picault (92.9%)

Sebastián Ferreira (85.7%)

Tyler Pasher (71.4%)

Lineups

