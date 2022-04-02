The Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Inter Miami
What
The Houston Dynamo are coming off a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids thanks to a late equalizer by substitute Tyler Pasher. The Dynamo have slowly been progressing, maybe not at the pace all fans have liked, but progress is progress. A win over the Vancouver Whitecaps and a draw over the difficult Rapids now leads to potentially the team’s first win on the road as they head to the Sunshine State to face Inter Miami. Hopefully the team can build on their momentum and carry that over to a strong away appearance.
When
April 2nd at 7:00 PM CT
How to watch
Your Predicted Lineups
Formation:
4-3-3 (71.4%)
Goalkeeper:
Steve Clark (100%)
Field players:
Adam Lunqkvist (85.7%)
Teenage Hadebe (78.6%)
Tim Parker (71.4%)
Zeca (50%)
Darwin Quintero (92.9%)
Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (92.9%)
Matías Vera (85.7%)
Fafà Picault (92.9%)
Sebastián Ferreira (85.7%)
Tyler Pasher (71.4%)
Lineups
