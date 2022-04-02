Houston Dynamo win first away game in big victory over Inter Miami

Houston Dynamo FC have had some positive results in their last few outings first defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps and then drawing the Colorado Rapids. Following a brief interlude of club play during the international window the Dynamo returned to action and hoped to find success away from PNC Stadium as they traveled to the Sunshine State to take on Inter Miami CF. The Dynamo didn’t find sunshine, more on that below, but were successful in a huge 3-1 win over Miami in a game that was relatively back and forth.

The start of the game was delayed due to lightning and heavy rain in the area of DRV PNK Stadium. A 7:00 PM CT kickoff finally got started at 8:55 PM CT and it was almost a perfect start for the visiting Dynamo. Following a throw in, Darwin Quintero flicked the ball back behind him to Sebastián Ferreira. Ferreira played it back to Quintero who found Corey Baird. Baird’s close effort was saved and went out for a corner kick.

Fafà Picault was also close to opening the scoring before the 8th minute. Teenage Hadebe played a long through ball to Picault who quickly got free on goal going 1v1 with Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman. Even though he had Sebas open to his right for a tap in, he went for goal himself and caught the foot of Marsman to keep the game level at 0-0.

As the game went on it opened up for both sides. Miami and Houston both seemed content to play the ball quickly to the forwards. Houston by far had the better looks than some of the chances Miami produced, but 20 minutes in it didn’t matter with things still deadlocked.

Towards the 30 minute mark, Inter Miami began to increase their possession in the Dynamo half of the field and came up with a couple of close chances. Robbie Robinson had a very close chance that was blocked by Teenage Hadebe and former Dynamo player Ariel Lassiter let a chance go from distance, but ripped it into the stands.

In the 37th minute Miami thought they had earned a penalty following a free kick. Jean Mota stood over the ball and sent it in back post to Gregore. Gregore headed the ball towards goal and it was immediately deflected out for a corner by Ethan Bartlow. Miami shouted for a penalty as it struck Bartlow’s arm, but it was down in a natural position and he had no time to react and center referee Allen Chapman was correct to not point to the spot.

The Dynamo had another great chance just before halftime with Sebas Ferreira being fouled at the top of the 18 yard box. Darwin Quintero stood over the free kick, but his attempt on goal was too high and too far wide to really test the goalkeeper. Both sides would go into their locker rooms even at 0-0 which was probably a fair result. The pace of the game was pretty quick and both sides had some quality looks to get their team up, but the final delivery just wasn’t there to beat either keeper.

Quintero was quick to put the Dynamo up early into the second half. Griffin Dorsey sent in a deflected cross in the 49th minute and Darwin Quintero was there to nod the ball down and passed goalkeeper Nick Marsman to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Late Late Late Show with @darwinJR3 #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/GqFDQ47R8E — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 3, 2022

The Dynamo would double their lead less than 10 minutes later this time coming from the penalty spot. A long ball into the Miami 18 yard box was poorly hit by Marsman who brought down Darwin Quintero in the process. Allen Chapman allowed play to go on with Picault hit a deflected ball over the top before pointing to the spot. Picault stepped up, perhaps somewhat controversially with many believing Ferreira should’ve taken the shot, but still beat the keeper to make it 2-0.

Miami would get their chance to get back into the game in the 65th minute with Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark pulling down Robert Taylor following a poorly cleared corner kick. Gonzalo Higuaín stepped up to the spot and delivered for the home side to reduce the deficit by 1. 2-1.

67' Higuain gets us back in the game! #MIAvHOU 1-2 pic.twitter.com/KjRAob7xc2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 3, 2022

As the game continued on, things began to get more physical and the Dynamo made defensive changes to help protect their lead the last few minutes of the game. Despite momentum shifting to Miami, the Dynamo were up to the task of keeping the home side off the score board for a second time. In fact, they would secure their lead in stoppage time thanks to a counter attack led by substitute Tyler Pasher. Pasher got free in the middle of the field and got his head up and saw the run of Picault. He weighted it perfectly into Picault’s run who went on goal and beat Marsman to add insurance to the Dynamo’s lead.

The final whistle would blow and the Dynamo would get their first win on the road since 2020. It really was a race to see who could score first because the game opened up more for the away side after their opener. They did begin to sit deeper on their lead as the game went on, but Miami had to throw more players forward as the clock approached 90 minutes and that opened up the final goal on the counter.

The Dynamo return to PNC Stadium next week when they’ll take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday April 9th at 7:30 PM CT.

Goals:

49’ HOU: Darwin Quintero

57’ HOU: Fafà Picault (penalty)

66’ MIA: Gonzalo Higuaín (penalty)

90’+3’ HOU: Fafà Picault (assisted by Tyler Pasher)

Disciplinary:

38’ MIA: Ariel Lassiter (yellow card)

42’ HOU: Adam Lundkvist (yellow card)

57’ MIA: Nick Marsman (yellow card)

61; MIA: Gregore (yellow card)

78’ HOU: Teenage Hadebe (yellow card)

84’ HOU: Corey Baird (yellow card)

90’+4’ HOU: Fafà Picault (yellow card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo (4-3-3): Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Ethan Bartlow, Teenage Hadebe, Griffin Dorsey; Memo Rodríguez (71’ Adalberto Carrasquilla), Matías Vera (85’ Darwin Cerén), Darwin Quintero (76’ Tyler Pasher); Corey Baird (84’ Sam Junqua), Sebastián Ferreira (76’ Thorleifur Úlfarsson), Fafà Picault

Inter Miami CF (4-3-3): Nick Marsman; Noah Allen, Christopher McVey, Damion Lowe, DeAndre Yedlin; Robert Taylor, Gregore, Jean Mota (82’ Mo Adams); Robbie Robinson (81’ Leonardo Campana), Gonzalo Higuaín, Ariel Lassiter (82’ Emerson Rodríguez)