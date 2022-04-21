Dynamo to host San Antonio FC in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32

After defeating the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Third Round, the Houston Dynamo today learned their opponents for the Round of 32. The Dynamo will host San Antonio FC from the USL Championship. The match will take place on either May 10 or May 11.

The other 8 MLS teams who did not participate in the Third Round will join in this round. These 8 teams received a bye based on results in the 2021 season.

The Dynamo have a match away against DC United on May 7 and at home against Nashville SC on May 14. It will be interesting to see how Paulo Nagamura and the staff handle this midweek match against MLS opposition. Will they play a “second” team with a number of Houston Dynamo 2 players involved or will they play starters and perhaps use reserves in one of the MLS matches that week.

Houston Dynamo 2, as well as the other MLS NEXT Pro teams that are owned by Major League Soccer teams, are ineligible to compete in the US Open Cup.