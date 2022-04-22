Breakfast Links - April 22, 2022

It’s been a week to say the least. I hope that you are looking forward to the weekend as much as I am! Here are your Friday Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo are coming off a midweek match that saw them knockout RGV Toros in the third round of the US Open Cup. The next rival in that competition will be San Antonio FC but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, because this weekend the Dynamo face off against their biggest rival in FC Dallas. The fight for El Capitan is back and we kick of the Texas Derby away from home, in Frisco, on Saturday. Both teams are in much better shape than last season and this match up shouldn’t disappoint. The match will be played at Toyota Stadium, Saturday at 2:00 PM CT.

Being part of another doubleheader, Dynamo Dos will take on North Texas SC soon after the first team’s match ends. Dyna Dos will fight to stay perfect against very good competition, as North Texas hasn’t lost a match yet either this season. Even though the team’s don’t have history yet playing each other, sparks surely will fly. Dynamo Dos will be without key players due to them being called up for national duty in their respective age brackets. This match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM CT.

The Houston Dash will be closing out a very disappointing NWSL Challenge Cup showing. They will be facing off against Racing Louisville, Sunday at PNC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM CT. The ladies will hope to regroup before the start of the 2022 NWSL season on May 1st.

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

MLS

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is set! We will have another LigaMX vs MLS match up, this time the event will take place in Minnesota on August 10th. The best part of that event for me is the Skills Challenge, which of course will be back this year as well.

Earlier I mentioned the Houston Dynamo’s next opponent in the US Open Cup, which obviously gives it away that the fourth round fixtures had been drawn. The remainder of the MLS teams that hadn’t participated are all in now. Please don’t ask me who Toronto FC is playing because I will be very disappointed in you for asking. Major disappointment, ha!

Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale to MLS? Those are the rumors currently going around about players that are being link with Major League Soccer. Gareth is being mentioned as a possible arrival for DC United, while no MLS teams have currently been linked with the Italian yet. However, the real question is, when will Messi land in Houston? Come on, Ted, we trust in you! Ha!

Around the World

Erik ten Hag has officially been named the new Manchester United manager. The Dutchman agreed to a 3-year deal with the club, with a 4th year option. Ten Hag becomes the fifth permanent manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The sale of Chelsea FC is something that continues to rattle the soccer world. This time it seems that tennis star Serena Williams and Formula One titan Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton’s bid to buy the club. Surely, fans hope that this drama will end soon and they can just worry about on-field issues going forward.

Even though Real Madrid still holds a large lead sitting at the top of La Liga, Barcelona moved back into second place in LaLiga after battling to a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Thursday. The goal was scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.