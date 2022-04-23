Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: What to watch for

Ready for a little Texas Three Step? The Houston Dynamo travel to Frisco tonight for the first Texas Derby of the season and the club’s second game of three straight against Texas opposition. The Dynamo are coming off a dramatic 2-1 win against Rio Grande Valley FC in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Tuesday and head to Frisco before ending the trio of matches against Austin FC next weekend. Dallas is coming off identical results, a 2-1 win in the Open Cup (their was against FC Tulsa), and a 0-0 draw in MLS play last weekend (theirs was against the New York Red Bulls).

This is also the second consecutve week that Houston Dynamo 2 will play the second part of a doubleheader with the senior team. Dynamo Dos will take on North Texas SC in Toyota Stadium, immediately follwing the Dynamo game. You can catch that game streaming on http://www.mlsnextpro.com/ with kickoff scheduled for 4:20 PM.

How to watch When : Saturday, April 23 | 2:00 PM

: Saturday, April 23 | 2:00 PM Where : Toyota Stadium; Frisco, Texas

: Toyota Stadium; Frisco, Texas TV: TUDN and Univision (Spanish), Twitter (English)

TUDN and Univision (Spanish), Twitter (English) Radio: ESPN 97.5 (English)

ESPN 97.5 (English) Digital Streaming: ESPN+

Big D

FC Dallas have allowed one goal or fewer in all of their games this season. They are led by veteran center back Matt Hedges and new goalkeeper Maarten Paes. Paes, who is on loan for six months, has been one of the best keepers in Major League Soccer this sesaon. With a goalkeeper playing well behind an in-form defense, Dallas has shown to be difficult to break down. Houston will look to press them in to mistakes and win the ball deep in their own hald. If the Dynamo are able to find a way through and get a goal or two, they will be in great shape for a win this afternoon.

Fafa returns

Winger Fafa Picault is coming off a game against Portland where he was unable to capitalize on a couple of golden chances in front of goal. Fafa will look to shake that performance off and bounce back against a Dallas team that he once played for. We saw Picault score a brace in front of family and friends against his home town club Inter Miami. We know he is up for a big occastion, so could we see a repeat performance against his old mates in Frisco? Dynamo fans will sure hope so.

Dos still unbeaten

Houston Dynamo 2 are coming off a big 4-1 win over Portland Timbers 2 last weekend to keep their perfect record in tact. A penalty kick by Portland was the first goal the team had conceded all season. The team’s performances are not going unnoticed as midfielder Brooklyn Raines got a start on Tuesday in the Open Cup and attacker Beto Avila and midfielder Marcelo Palomino came off the bench in that game. North Texas SC will prove to be a good test for the boys as they are also undefeated and sit in second place in the Western Conference standings behind Dynamo Dos.

Availability report

Houston Dynamo - Out: Teenage Hadebe (suspended)

Predicted lineup