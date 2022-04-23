 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the Texas Derby match between the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas game along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
MLS: FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas

What

The Houston Dynamo are coming off a midweek win over former USL affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC Toros and are unbeaten in their last five league matches. Today they’re in Frisco, TX to take on FC Dallas in the first match of the Texas Derby. Both sides have shored up their form since last season and are level in points, but the difference has been Dallas’s superb defensive performances which has them one spot above the Dynamo on goal differential. FC Dallas also had a midweek US Open Cup game so it should be interesting to see how each club’s managers prepared for the Derby. Following the game we’ll see each side’s MLS Next Pro team with Dynamo Dos taking on North Texas SC. For a more detailed breakdown check out our key things to watch.

When

April 23rd at 2:00 PM CT

How to watch

Univision, TUDN, Twitter (English audio)

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (60%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (100%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (93.3%)

Daniel Steres (66.7%)

Tim Parker (100%)

Griffin Dorsey (80%)

Darwin Quintero (100%)

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (93.3%)

Matías Vera (86.7%)

Fafà Picault (100%)

Sebastián Ferreira (100%)

Tyler Pasher (86.7%)

Lineups

