The Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas
What
The Houston Dynamo are coming off a midweek win over former USL affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC Toros and are unbeaten in their last five league matches. Today they’re in Frisco, TX to take on FC Dallas in the first match of the Texas Derby. Both sides have shored up their form since last season and are level in points, but the difference has been Dallas’s superb defensive performances which has them one spot above the Dynamo on goal differential. FC Dallas also had a midweek US Open Cup game so it should be interesting to see how each club’s managers prepared for the Derby. Following the game we’ll see each side’s MLS Next Pro team with Dynamo Dos taking on North Texas SC. For a more detailed breakdown check out our key things to watch.
When
April 23rd at 2:00 PM CT
How to watch
Univision, TUDN, Twitter (English audio)
Time to give it our all.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 23, 2022
@Univision
@MLS
@espn975
@TudnRadio 93.3FM#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/vF9MCsiUpW
Your Predicted Lineups
Formation:
4-3-3 (60%)
Goalkeeper:
Steve Clark (100%)
Field players:
Adam Lunqkvist (93.3%)
Daniel Steres (66.7%)
Tim Parker (100%)
Griffin Dorsey (80%)
Darwin Quintero (100%)
Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (93.3%)
Matías Vera (86.7%)
Fafà Picault (100%)
Sebastián Ferreira (100%)
Tyler Pasher (86.7%)
Lineups
All in for our city. All in for our Club.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 23, 2022
Here we go, Houston.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/2kR25NpLU9
For the pride of Texas. pic.twitter.com/Y87oPazIF4— FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) April 23, 2022
