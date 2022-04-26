Dynamo vs FC Dallas - Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1-10 scale. Saturday, the Houston Dynamo fell to FC Dallas 2-1 after conceding two late goals. I’d rather not talk much more about this game either, so we’ll keep it brief this week. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 7

The Dynamo sat back deep late, and Clark nearly bailed the team out with a couple of huge saves in the second half. There wasn’t much he could do about either goal.

Adam Lundkvist – 7

Lundkvist’s cross to assist Sebastian Ferreira’s goal was great. Lundy has been the team’s most consistent player this season.

Ethan Bartlow – 5

It’s not the most ideal thing to start a young player with minimal experience in a derby. Unfortunately, the Dynamo had to with Teenage Hadebe suspended and Bartlow struggled.

Tim Parker - 6

There’s no excuse to leave a player wide open on the back post for Dallas’ second goal. Obviously, that isn’t completely on Parker but as captain and leader of the defense that needs to get sorted out.

Griffin Dorsey – 7

Dorsey played quite well. The Dynamo right back had 4 tackles and 2 interceptions along with completing 90% of his passes. Zeca can’t crack the starting lineup mostly because Dorsey has played good enough to keep the Brazilian on the bench.

Matias Vera – 7

Vera is going to complete 90% of his passes and play solid defense every game. This is just something you can expect week in and week out from the Argentine. He helped keep Paxton Pomykal very quiet on Saturday.

Adalberto Carrasquilla – 7

Sign Coco. That is all.

Darwin Quintero – 6

Quintero struggled with his passing in the first half but did have 4 shot-creating actions and 1 goal-creating action. He had to come off at half time with an injury that hopefully is not long-term.

Fafa Picault – 6

Fafa didn’t have any shots this week as he played more as a provider. He gave Dallas problems on the wing and nearly had an assist on Tyler Pasher’s shot in the 6th minute that sailed over.

Tyler Pasher – 5

The Canadian missed that good chance early I the game from Picault but had a very quiet game for the most part.

Sebastian Ferreira – 7

Ferreira’s goal was very well taken and shows the talent he possesses. The trap and volley all in one motion was beautiful to watch. Unfortunately for the Dynamo, that was Sebas’ only shot of the game.

Subs

Memo Rodriguez - 7

Memo played the whole second half after Quintero had to come off. He missed scoring on a free kick by the slimmest of margins and had another shot that Maarten Paes came out to save (picture above). Memo led the team with 14 pressures while only playing 45 minutes.

Darwin Ceren - 5

Ceren’s passing wasn’t great and he didn’t have many defensive actions. So…yeah.

Corey Baird - 5

I’m not putting these subs on Paulo Nagamura but these moves just show the biggest issue for the Dynamo in my opinion. They lack quality depth that will ultimately keep them from being a playoff team. I don’t put this on Pat Onstad either because he has a lot of work to do to fix old problems, and he knows that.

Thor Ulfarsson - 5

Thor may need to go down to Dynamo 2 to find a goal or two and get his game going. His cameo appearances are nice but could hinder his development.

Sam Junqua – N/A

Nagamura threw Junqua on for the final moments hoping he could recreate some of the magic he had in the Open Cup match. It didn’t happen in this game.