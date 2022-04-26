Dash head coach and general manager James Clarkson suspended

With the NWSL regular season just days away, the Houston Dash no longer have a head coach and general manager. James Clarkson has been suspended, effective immediately, in light of findings, received this week, from the joint NWSL and NWSLPA investigation. The investigation was launched last year to review current and historic complaints of discrimination, harassment, and abuse.

Portland Thorns head coach Paul Riley and Washington Spirit head coach Richie Burke were fired last year after allegations surfaced around them. The Dash said in a statement, “As an organization, our highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe and respectful work environment for our players and staff, which we believe is critical to our success on the pitch. The Club has made counseling services available to all members of the organization interested.”

The Dash say the Club will name an interim head coach in the coming days. Houston begins the NWSL season on Sunday night at PNC Stadium against San Diego Wave FC.