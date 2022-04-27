Breakfast Links - April 27, 2022

We’ve made it to the middle of the week, and the weekend is almost here. Before we get there, let’s check out some things in the soccer world.

Houston

Last night news dropped regarding an ongoing investigation which involves the head coach and general manager for the Dash, James Clarkson. Not a lot of information has been given out to the public so far with the investigation ongoing, but what we do know that is that Clarkson has been suspended and relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

The Dash have their season opener at PNC Stadium on Sunday, May 1 at 6 PM CT when they host one of the new NWSL teams, San Diego Wave FC.

MLS

The Seattle Sounders, representing Major League Soccer, are down in Mexico City to take on Pumas UNAM for the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Final. The game is scheduled for 9:30 PM CT tonight. The second leg of this match up, and final game to crown a CONCACAF representative for the FIFA Club World Cup, will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle on May 4. Will the Sounders be the first MLS team to become the champions of North America?

Around the World

The UEFA Champions League is coming to an end, and as they say, “I’m here for it”. Yesterday, we had the first semifinal when Los Blancos of Real Madrid traveled to Manchester to take on City and it did not disappoint. Manchester City came away with a 4-3 victory but left a great “sabor de boca” for Real Madrid. City played a good game by controlling most of the possession. This allowed them to have many opportunities and put 4 goals in the back of the net, but they also left some gaps. Players like Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, to name a few, took full advantage and were able to score 3 for their club. We can’t wait for the second leg which will take place in Madrid on Wednesday, May 4 at 2 PM CT. Also, if you get a minute watch the goals, as they say in Spanish…. “Uno mas lindo que el otro”

The second semifinal will take place today. Liverpool, who are also competing with Manchester City for the English Premier League title, will host the “Cinderella” of the group, Villarreal. The first leg is scheduled for today at 2 PM CT. Villarreal are on the hunt for their first Champions League title in their history. On the way to this semifinal, they have taken down teams like Juventus and Bayern Munich, so they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Will we see an all-English final? Or will the Spaniards pull the upsets? Does Seattle have what it takes to be the first American team to win the ConcaChampions?

Let us know in the comments below.