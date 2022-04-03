Darwin Quintero wins Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for February/March

Darwin Quintero won the vote to take home the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for February/March 2022. The Scientist of Goals made the MLS Team of the Week after his brace in the win against Vancouver.

Quintero’s insertion into the lineup, along with Coco Carrasquilla, sparked the Houston Dynamo with his ability to score and create chances for everyone else he passes the ball to. Darwin got April off to a good start in his bid to repeat as Player of the Month, scoring the opening goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Inter Miami.

Quintero won our award with 50% of the vote from our readers. Carrasquilla finished second with 26.9% of the vote. Adam Lundkvist finished in third, receiving 15.4% of the vote and Fafa Picault ended up in fourth with 7.7% of your votes. Picault obviously has plans of finishing better than fourth in April’s vote, scoring two goals last night to help lead the Dynamo to a big three points on the road.