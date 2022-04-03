Papa N’Doye header gives Dynamo Dos another three points

Houston Dynamo 2 made it two wins from their first two matches in MLS NEXT Pro after picking up a 1-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes II on Sunday night at AVEVA Stadium. Dynamo Dos got a goal early to take a lead and were able to hold on to it for the remainder of the match.

Papa N'Doye is very good at soccer, folks. pic.twitter.com/Gg8nHJd6ua — Houston Dynamo 2 (@houstondynamo2) April 4, 2022

Dynamo Dos got their goal after just seven minutes. Marcelo Palomino whipped in a free kick from the left side and San Jose was unable to deal with the ball bouncing around in their box. After an initial save, it was Papa N’Doye who was on the scene to head in from close range. The Senegalese striker who played his college soccer in Dallas at SMU, scored his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Houston’s defense stood strong throughout the match to keep a clean sheet. Ethan Bartlow, who started in Dynamo Dos’ first game, played 90 minutes for the senior Houston Dynamo team in Fort Lauderdale yesterday, making him unavailable tonight. Sterling Penniston-John got the start alongside Talen Maples on the back line and held San Jose at bay for the ninety minutes. Homegrown goalkeeper Xavier Valdez anchored the defensive unit and picked up his second straight clean sheet.

Dynamo 2 hit the road for their first road match of the season next weekend. Houston will take on Sporting KC II on Sunday, April 10 with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM.