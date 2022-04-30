 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the game along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
MLS: Austin FC at Houston Dynamo Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC

What

The Houston Dynamo are coming off a disappointing Texas Derby loss last weekend when they traveled to Frisco, TX to face FC Dallas. Today they’ve got another Texas opponent, this time at PNC Stadium and it’s the new kid on the block…err state, Austin FC. Apart from getting bounced from the US Open Cup by San Antonio FC, Austin is unbeaten in league play going all the way back to March 12th when they lost 1-0 to the Portland Timbers. This will be a big test for the Dynamo who until their loss to Dallas had slowly improved as they went on a 5 league game unbeaten run. Both sides have turned their seasons around from the 2021 year so it should be a fun game to catch.

When

April 30th at 12:30 PM CT

How to watch

UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups

