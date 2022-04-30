The Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC
What
The Houston Dynamo are coming off a disappointing Texas Derby loss last weekend when they traveled to Frisco, TX to face FC Dallas. Today they’ve got another Texas opponent, this time at PNC Stadium and it’s the new kid on the block…err state, Austin FC. Apart from getting bounced from the US Open Cup by San Antonio FC, Austin is unbeaten in league play going all the way back to March 12th when they lost 1-0 to the Portland Timbers. This will be a big test for the Dynamo who until their loss to Dallas had slowly improved as they went on a 5 league game unbeaten run. Both sides have turned their seasons around from the 2021 year so it should be a fun game to catch.
When
April 30th at 12:30 PM CT
How to watch
UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
Like @RemiMartinn said, you can catch all the action— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 30, 2022
@Univision
@MLS on Twitter
@espn975
@TudnRadio
https://t.co/jcGdcpTmLB pic.twitter.com/1SCol2MxXd
Your Predicted Lineups
Lineups
All in for H-Town.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 30, 2022
Here’s who we’re rolling with pic.twitter.com/WGYOvk08AN
Derby day Starting XI.#AustinFC x @YETICoolers pic.twitter.com/6eV7qQQ8lO— Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 30, 2022
