Fafa Picault named to MLS Team of the Week

Fafa Picault’s brace in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Inter Miami earned him a place in Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 5. Picault helped the Houston Dynamo pick up the club’s first road win in 585 days, snapping a 26-match winless streak away from home. Fafa gave Houston a 2-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 57th minute and then scored again to seal the three points in the 3rd minute of second half stoppage time.

The full Team of the Week is below.

Fafa is also one of four nominees for Player of the Week. He is up against Joao Paulo of the Seattle Sounders, Chicharito Hernandez of the LA Galaxy, and Djordje Mihailovic of Montreal. You can vote for Picault on Twitter by tweeting #VotePicault.

After the match, Fafa spoke about playing back in South Florida in front of family and friends. “A lot of people don’t know my father suffered a stroke back in 2018. So, the last time he was able to see me play live was in 2017. He coached me my whole life and to come back here and play in front of at least – at least 300-400 people that have sent me messages, in a city I grew up in and made it out of was a great feeling for me tonight. So, to come away with the win and two goals was huge for me.”

Picault is the second Houston Dynamo player named to the MLS Team of the Week this season. Darwin Quintero received the honor in Week 3 after a brace against Vancouver.