Dynamo vs Inter Miami - Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1-10 scale. The Houston Dynamo picked up a big three points on the road with a 3-1 win over Inter Miami Saturday night. Let’s have a look at the ratings as the Dynamo snapped their long winless streak away from home. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 7

Clark made four saves and only conceded a penalty kick by Gonzalo Higuain (because of his own foul). The Dynamo keeper also completed 43 of 48 passes, further showing how good he is with his feet.

Adam Lundkvist – 7

The captain once again played great on both ends of the field. Lundkvist had 22 pressures and completed 85% of his passes, including 2 progressive passes moving the ball into dangerous areas. His only real blemish was pickup up a yellow card for a bad foul in the first half.

Teenage Hadebe – 8

Hadebe continues to improve, and he had another very good game on Saturday. Starting next to a player getting his first MLS minutes in Ethan Bartlow, Hadebe controlled the back line and kept any dangerous attacks from Miami at bay. The DP center back had a very impressive 8 clearances and 3 interceptions. Like Lundkvist, the one negative was his second half booking.

Ethan Bartlow – 6

It can be tough getting your first MLS action on the road against Gonzalo Higuain, but Bartlow held his own. There were times where he got pulled out of position, something that you could expect from a player making their first start, but he also contributed with 4 blocked shots and 7 clearances.

Griffin Dorsey – 7

If Zeca is the starter-in-waiting at right back, Dorsey is doing his best to keep the Brazilian on the bench. Dorsey’s deflected cross found the head of Darwin Quintero for the Dynamo’s opening goal and he took advantage of some opportunities against Miami’s teenage left back Noah Allen. Dorsey pitched in defensively as well with 5 clearances and 4 interceptions.

Matias Vera – 6

The Argentine is getting a little more involved offensively in recent games, and he is consistent in his ability to link the defense and attack. Vera completed 40 of 43 passes and added 24 pressures. Mati is the glue that holds the Dynamo together.

Memo Rodriguez – 7

Memo started in midfield for Coco and helped the offense a lot in his 71 minutes. He had 3 shot-creating actions and 1 goal-creating action. Memo doesn’t bring what Coco brings as a number 8, but he showed how well he can play when needed. This game was a very promising sign for the Dynamo and their homegrown going forward.

Darwin Quintero – 8

After leading the team last time out with 14 pressures, Quintero once again led the team, this time with 32! Darwin scored the opener, making a great run into the box and getting his head on a cross. He also drew the penalty that Fafa Picault converted. Darwin can be a little hit and miss week to week but when he hits, there are few around MLS that can bring to a team what he does.

Fafa Picault – 9

A brace in front of hundreds of friends and family, that’ll get you on the MLS Team of the Week. Fafa wasn’t about to let Sebastian Ferreira take the penalty and to be honest, I was ok with it. In a 1-0 game, your penalty taker takes the penalty to make it a 2-goal deficit, even if you have a striker who needs to open his account. Picault’s second goal to seal the win showed his great pace and ability to finish on a dead run.

Corey Baird – 6

Tyler Pasher is going to start soon. Tyler Pasher is going to start soon. Tyle…. you get it. Baird is in the lineup for one reason, his defense. He didn’t have many defensive actions this game, mainly because of Miami not having much of the ball. On the offensive end, you would be forgiven in forgetting Baird was playing. He completed just 5 passes and had 1 shot on target.

Sebastian Ferreira – 5

Once again, it is not time to panic. But, the fact that we are considering if it is time to panic, is not great. Sebas really wanted to take the penalty to get his first goal and I don’t blame him. Strikers need to find their goal-scoring boots, none more than Ferreira. You have to think it’s coming for him and when it does, hopefully it comes in bunches.

Subs

Adalberto Carrasquilla - 6

Coco came off the bench after spending time with the Panamanian national team during the international window. He looked a little sluggish after playing in all 3 of Panama’s qualifiers in March. I expect him to get his fitness back and be in the starting lineup again soon. Now, about that loan ending and getting him a permanent contract…

Thor Ulfarsson – 5

Thor got just 15 minutes on Friday, with the team leading. He had no shots and completed 4 passes. You do have to wonder though; will the rookie get a start soon while Ferreira continues to struggle to find his goal-scoring form.

Tyler Pasher – 7

The Canadian is instant offense. Pasher came on for the final 15 minutes and got the assist on Picault’s goal in stoppage time. He played a perfectly weighted pass to Fafa in stride, showing his playmaking ability and offensive prowess. He’s going to get a start soon; he just has to.

Sam Junqua - 6

Junqua got his first minutes of the season to help see out a 2-1 lead. He helped bring in another defensive body and his distribution was solid. The Dynamo defense has played really well this season, so it will be difficult for Junqua to crack the lineup more often, but he did well in this brief cameo.

Darwin Ceren - 6

Ceren didn’t do much in this game, but he didn’t need to. He made a solid interception to win back possession at one point and completed all his pass attempts. Exactly what you want from a holding midfielder coming on to help maintain a lead.