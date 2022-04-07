Dash release City of Fútbol kit

Today the Houston Dash released the new City of Fútbol kit ahead of the start of the 2022 NWSL season. The kit is inspired by the flag of the City of Houston.

The jersey has stars inspired by the city’s flag, which was adopted in 1915, with a wave pattern to evoke the bayous in Houston that inspired the Dynamo’s Bayou City kit for this season as well as the city flag rippling in the breeze.

The Dash jersey will once again feature the iconic cancer strikethrough of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as the club’s sponsor on the front. Two new patches are being added to to the jersey this year with Shell Energy, the exclusive energy provider of the Dash and Houston Dynamo FC, on the back of the jersey and a special NWSL 10th season patch on the jersey sleeve.

You can see more photos of the jersey in the gallery below including other features such as gold braiding around the seal of the city inside a white star. The jersey also has a jock tag with a white star inside of a blue backdrop with a gold laurel featured in the seal of the Houston flag.

Fans can register for priority access to purchase the City of Fútbol kit HERE. Fans who register will be entered for a chance to win a Maria Sánchez No. 7 jersey. The jerseys will be available for purchase later this spring.