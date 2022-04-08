Breakfast Links - April 8, 2022

This has been the longest five days of my life. TGIF, and we got the Breakfast Links to get it started!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo are looking to keep their momentum as they get back home to face off the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend. Matias Almeyda’s side is currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference, but that can be misleading. The match will be played at PNC Stadium, Saturday night at 7:30 PM CT. Come out and support, Houston!

The Houston Dash are in the middle of an international break. Thi is som much needed time off for the team after taking tough losses in their last two matches in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. However, a handful of the ladies will be representing their country during 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers. The Dash will be back in action a week from now against Kansas City Current on April 15th.

Houston Dynamo 2 are currently on a hot streak but they will be tested in their first road match against Sporting KC II. The match will take place at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas at 6:00 PM. Can the boys come back with points away from home?

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

MLS

El Tráfico is what the national media is talking about looking into the weekend. Finally, after two years, we will see Chicharito vs Vela. Who will be kings of Los Angeles?

Orlando City will be without their star center back Antonio Carlos for 12-16 weeks. He suffered a high hamstring injury, the club announced that surgery will not be required at this time.

Seattle Sounders got the best of New York City FC in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal fixture. The CCL final is set to be another MLS vs LigaMX showdown, and we will learn next week who will be representing MLS.

Around the World

The race for the EPL is getting tight after it seemed that Manchester City was running with the league a couple months back. Liverpool is only one point away for the Citizens and a lot will be at stake as they face each other this weekend.

Barcelona rallied for a draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League quarterfinal first leg. West Ham also drew against Lyon, while playing with 10 men for the entire second half of the match.

Ricardo Pepi and Augsburg will be facing off against top of the table, Bayern Munich. Pepi hasn’t scored for either club and country in almost 6 months. Has the Pepi Hype Train run out of steam?