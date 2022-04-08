Dynamo to host Rio Grande Valley FC in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Third Round

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is back after two years away during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two round have been played and now 17 Major League Soccer teams will be joining in the Third Round. The other 8 MLS teams will join in the Round of 32. These 8 teams received a bye based on results in the 2021 season.

Today the Houston Dynamo, the 2018 USOC Champion, learned their opponents in the Third Round. Houston will take on USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC at PNC Stadium. RGVFC are coached by former Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera and the club was previously Houston’s USL affiliate.

The Dynamo have a home match against FC Dallas on April 16 and an away trip to FC Dallas on April 23 so this could be a good chance for some Dynamo 2 players to get first team action.

Houston Dynamo 2, as well as the other MLS NEXT Pro teams that are owned by Major League Soccer teams, are ineligible to compete in the US Open Cup.