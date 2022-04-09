The Houston Dynamo vs the San Jose Earthquakes: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the San Jose Earthquakes
What
The Houston Dynamo are coming off what in the last few years seemed impossible – they won a game away from home. Last week’s win was a 3-1 weather delayed victory over Inter Miami CF and is their third unbeaten match in a row which includes a win over the Vancouver Whitecaps and a draw with the Colorado Rapids. This week they’re up against the bottom team in the Western Conference the San Jose Earthquakes, but don’t count out a team that looks better than their results show and is hungry to get out from the bottom. The Dynamo will need to continue to prove their progression and show that they’re capable of putting teams away, especially at PNC Stadium.
When
April 9th at 7:30 PM CT.
How to watch
Vamos con todo.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 9, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW 2
@TUDNUSA 93.3FM
https://t.co/JFs7z3JlcL
https://t.co/RCy1AaBBSP#DejaloTodo pic.twitter.com/TYCkLyLNdk
Your Predicted Lineups
Formation:
4-3-3 (63.2%)
Goalkeeper:
Steve Clark (94.7%)
Field players:
Adam Lunqkvist (73.7%)
Teenage Hadebe (89.5%)
Tim Parker (78.9%)
Zeca (57.9%)
Darwin Quintero (100%)
Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (89.5%)
Matías Vera (78.9%)
Fafà Picault (94.7%)
Sebastián Ferreira (94.8%)
Corey Baird (52.6%)
Lineups
Let's keep it going, H-Town.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/0NiqvuUsgx— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 9, 2022
The boys in Houston ⚫ pic.twitter.com/KEdWB0ORL6— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) April 9, 2022
