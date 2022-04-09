 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs the San Jose Earthquakes: how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the game along with us in our game thread for the Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes

By Gribbs
MLS: Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the San Jose Earthquakes

What

The Houston Dynamo are coming off what in the last few years seemed impossible – they won a game away from home. Last week’s win was a 3-1 weather delayed victory over Inter Miami CF and is their third unbeaten match in a row which includes a win over the Vancouver Whitecaps and a draw with the Colorado Rapids. This week they’re up against the bottom team in the Western Conference the San Jose Earthquakes, but don’t count out a team that looks better than their results show and is hungry to get out from the bottom. The Dynamo will need to continue to prove their progression and show that they’re capable of putting teams away, especially at PNC Stadium.

When

April 9th at 7:30 PM CT.

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (63.2%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (94.7%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (73.7%)

Teenage Hadebe (89.5%)

Tim Parker (78.9%)

Zeca (57.9%)

Darwin Quintero (100%)

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (89.5%)

Matías Vera (78.9%)

Fafà Picault (94.7%)

Sebastián Ferreira (94.8%)

Corey Baird (52.6%)

Lineups

