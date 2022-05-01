Soccer Sunday with Dynamo 2 and Dash in action: What to watch for

It’s a busy soccer Sunday for fans in Houston as Houston Dynamo 2 and Houston Dash are both in action this evening. Dynamo 2 get underway at 5:00 PM Central in Washington against Tacoma Defiance. The Dash begin their NWSL Regular season at 6:00 PM at PNC Stadium against San Diego Wave FC.

Houston Dynamo 2 vs Tacoma Defiance When: Sunday, May 1 | 5:00 PM CT Where: Starfire Sports Complex; Tukwila, Washington Stream: mlsnextpro.com Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave FC When: Sunday, May 1 | 6:00 PM CT Where: PNC Stadium; Houston, Texas TV/Stream: CBS Sports Network (USA), Twitch (international)

Dos continue rolling

Houston Dynamo 2 gets the evening of soccer underway and the boys at Dos have yet to drop points this season, winning all 5 of their games in MLS NEXT Pro. The league’s two top goal scorers will be in action in this game with Tacoma’s Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez and Houston’s Beto Avila tied with 5 goals each this season. Houston has scored 12 goals this season while Tacoma has 11, so even though HD2 has a strong defens,e we could see a flurry of offense in this game.

Dash look to start anew

After a disappointing NWSL Challenge Cup that ended without advancement to the semifinals, the Dash kick off their regular season schedule tonight with newcomers San Diego in town. Houston is coming off a 2-1 win last week in their final Challenge Cup group stage match so they will certainly want to keep that momentum going. Another new for the Dash tonight will be assistant coach Sarah Lowdon taking charge of the team. Lowdon was named acting head coach this week in place of James Clarkson who has been suspended based on the initial findings of a joint NWSL and NWSLPA investigation.

PNC rocking

Season openers are great for attendance and tonight’s game at PNC looks to be no different. The Dash are expecting a big crowd with newcomers San Diego and USWNT star Alex Morgan in town. Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell is relishing the chance to play in front of a big group of fans. “We are really excited, we have heard that there is going to be a ton of fans, one of our biggest crowds in recent years,” Campbell told the media yesterday. “We are also welcoming a new team in San Diego to the league and here to PNC Stadium. We are really excited, it is going to be a big game. San Diego is quite talented and quite good. The Challenge Cup gave us a period of time to put some pieces together and work on some things, get the wrinkles out. We are really excited for Sunday and hopefully we will put on a good show.”