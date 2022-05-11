Breakfast Links - May 11, 2022

Welcome, welcome to a new edition of these tasty Breakfast Links®, and let me tell you this, there is a lot of football to be played in Houston, the U.S., and around the world so let’s get to it y'all.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo Football Club will be hosting another intrastate rival in San Antonio FC for the Round of 32 ofthe Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Orange, who haven’t had a good string of results lately, will be looking to keep the dream alive for “La Copa” and trying to repeat the great run of 2018 that subsequently ended in the lifting of the oldest trophy in United States soccer. On the other side, SAFC is coming into this game off a great start to their season in USL Championship, with a record of 7 victories and only 2 defeats. In the previous round of the cup San Antonio hosted Austin FC. After a hard fought 120 minutes and a great performance by goalkeeper Jordan Farr in the dying minutes, they were able to pull of a 2-1 victory. Now they will try and do the same against the Orange. The game starts at 7:30 tonight at PNC Stadium, and if you can't make it out you can always watch on ESPN+ (no local blackout).

Coco is staying. The Houston Dynamo made the loan of Panamanian midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla permanent. He will now remain with the club through at least the 2024 season.

There is nothing new in the Dash-verse after their great victory in KC, but don't forget to pick up your City of Futbol Jersey while you are at it and rep the H.

Have you checked our new series on everything DynaDos? Dynamo 2sdays, posting every Tuesday, will try and give you the best information about the future stars of this club.

While we are on the subject of DynaDos and U.S. Open Cup, we do expect to see some of these guys geting some minutes in the match against San Antonio FC. To refresh your memory, in the last Dynamo U.S. Open Cup match up against Rio Grande Valley FC, we saw a few Dynamo Dos players. Brooklyn Raines got his first start for the first team while Juan Castilla, Marcelo Palomino and the newest signing to the first team Beto Avila also got in on the action. Talen Maples was also on the game day sheet but didn't get to see any minutes that time around.

Major League Soccer

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 started last night with 6 matches and some surprises, like the comeback victory of Yucky #2 (Sporting Kansas City) over Yucky #1 (FC Dallas). The Round 32 of will conclude today with 10 matches.

USMNT center back Miles Robinson went down injured this weekend during the Atlanta United’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Robinson was taken off the field with assistance of the medics and the fear of the worst set in. In a World Cup year, all injuries no matter how small are worrisome, but to hear the news of Robinson having a ruptured Achilles has left a giant question mark for what will happen to that center back spot on the National Team. We’re wishing Miles nothing but the best in this recovery process from everyone here at Dynamo Theory.

Around the World

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool traveled to the mythical Villa Park to take on THE Aston Villa of Steven Gerrard and needed a win to keep the dream of a Premier League title alive. The Reds were able to pull it off, picking up a 2-1 win. Now we wait on today’s match, where Manchester City goes down the road from Villa Park to the Molineux to take on Wolves and try and keep that 3 point distance from the Reds.

Today at 2 PM on Paramount+, the Italians will crown their champion of the newest edition of Coppa Italia. Juventus and Inter will both travel to the Italian capital of Rome, for an epic final, and probably some good pasta.