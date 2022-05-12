Dynamo draw Sporting Kansas City in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16

The Houston Dynamo have now won both of their games this season in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and have advanced to the Round of 16. Thursday night night the Dynamo learned their opponents for the next round. Houston will take on fellow Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park. The match will take place on either May 24 or May 25.

The Dynamo have a match away in Carson, California against LA Galaxy on Sunday, May 22 and head to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 28. Now that the Dynamo are among the final 16 teams left, it will be interesting to see how Paulo Nagamura and the staff handle the Open Cup going forward. Nagamura has said on numerous times how important winning is and winning the Open Cup is. With a trophy on the line and a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League to the winner, look for the Dynamo to play their best eleven in this round and going forward in the tournament, if they advance. If Houston wins in the Round of 16 they will play the winner of in the quarterfinals.

Houston Dynamo 2, as well as the other MLS NEXT Pro teams that are owned by Major League Soccer teams, are ineligible to compete in the US Open Cup.