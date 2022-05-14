Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against Nashville SC

Houston Dynamo FC are hoping that a midweek US Open Cup win over San Antonio FC will help propel them and get them off their three league game losing streak when they return to PNC Stadium to face Nashville SC. Last week’s loss to D.C. United pushed the Dynamo into 8th place in the Western Conference while Nashville are sitting two places above in 6th place in the West. How Dynamo Head Coach Paulo Nagamura lines up in his usual 4-3-3 will determine how the club does against a conference opponent.

Steve Clark has been the man in goal and he got rest during the US Open Cup match which gave way to Michael Nelson so Clark should be ready to resume his role as the starting goalkeeper today. In central defense we should expect Teenage Hadebe and Tim Parker partnering together. Zarek Valentin could also be an option while Daniel Steres continues to remain on the injury report with a left leg injury, although this week was upgraded to questionable. Still, I think we see Parker and Hadebe. At left back we should expect to see Adam Lundkvist. Right back Griffin Dorsey had been Nagamura’s go-to, but last week we saw Zeca start at RB with Dorsey in a winger role. I think Zeca will continue to start with the wing position being a little thinner with Corey Baird being listed as out on the injury report due to Health and Safety Protocols.

In the midfield I think we’ll see Matías Vera as the most defensive midfielder with Darwin Quintero and Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla in front of him. Memo Rodríguez or Darwin Cerén are also options, but I think the usual trio should get the start. Up top Sebastián Ferreira has been on a tear lately, although he did go 80+ minutes in the Wednesday game against San Antonio FC. Still I’d be shocked if he was suited up to start. Next to him I would expect Fafà Picault and Griffin Dorsey to start on the wings. Tyler Pasher is an option as is Thiago, but Nagamura seems to like playing Dorsey so I think he’ll get the start on the wing.

My Projected Starting XI

This is just who I predict will start for the Dynamo when they take on Nashville, not necessarily who I want to be starting. But we want to hear from you either your predictions or who you think should be starting. Vote below and feel free to share your picks in the comments.