Dynamo looking for USOC win to provide momentum into league play: What to watch for

The Houston Dynamo will hope Wednesday’s win over San Antonio FC in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup can provide momentum as they return to league play tonight. Houston has lost three straight matches in Major League Soccer play and with Nashville SC at PNC Stadium tonight, the Dynamo will be looking to end that skid and pick up a much-needed three points. Nashville is coming off a comeback win over Atlanta United Wednesday in their Open Cup Round of 32 match. The beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 last weeked in their last MLS match.

When : Saturday, May 14 | 7:30 PM

: Saturday, May 14 | 7:30 PM Where : PNC Stadium; Houston, Texas

: PNC Stadium; Houston, Texas TV : AT&T SportsNet Southwest Alternate Channel

: AT&T SportsNet Southwest Alternate Channel Radio: TUDN 93.3 FM (Spanish)

Sebas finding his goal scoring boots

Striker Sebastian Ferreira has scored in three of his last four matches after bagging the winner Wednesday against San Antonio in the Open Cup. It took Ferreira some time to find his footing and get comfortable in MLS but he is now in good form, a welcome sign for the Dynamo and the fans. Perhaps the biggest news surrounding the Paraguayan striker was the debut of his new hair cut last weekend in D.C. After going scoreless against United he got his goal in the midweek to prove that cutting the long hair didn’t take away his scoring powers.

Pack your bags

Tonight’s home game and Wednesday’s mid week match are the last the Dynamo will see of PNC Stadium for some time. After playing Nashville tonight, CONCACAF Champions Seattle Sounders come to town on Wednesday. After these two home matches, Houston will finish off a busy May with a long road trip. The Dynamo will go on the road against LA Galaxy (May 22), Sporting Kansas City for USOC (May 25), and Real Salt Lake (May 28). After a road game on June 18 in Orlando, the next home game will not be until June 25 when the Chicago Fire come to town.

Limit set pieces

Nashville is a strong team on set pieces, led by USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman who loves to get forward and score goals. Head coach Paulo Nagamura knows how dangerous it can be to give up set pieces to this team. “We are well aware. It is one of their strengths - set pieces,” Nagamura said to the media in his pre-match press conference Thursday. “They are very good in transitions with (Hany) Mukhtar. We will be prepared, and we have a pretty good idea of what they will throw at us and their strengths. We have to make sure we get our guys ready and prepared to play on Saturday.”

Availability Report

Houston Dynamo - Out: Corey Baird (Health and Safety Protocol); Questionable: Daniel Steres (left leg)

Nashville SC - Out: Teal Bunbury (knee), Robert Castellanos (ankle), Irakoze Donasiyano (adductor), Randall Leal (ankle), Ahmed Longmire (Health and Safety Protocol); Questionable: Anibal Godoy (thigh)

Predicted Lineup