Dash look to continue winning ways against Racing Louisville: What to watch for

The Houston Dash will look for their second road win in a row tonight as they travel to Kentucky to take on Racing Louisville. Houston is coming off a 2-0 win last weekend at Kansas City against the Current, giving acting head coach Sarah Lowdon her first win. The Dash beat Louisville in both of their Challenge Cup meetings this season, 3-2 on March 25 and 2-1 on April 24.

When: Saturday, May 14 | 7:00 PM CT Where: Lynn Family Stadium; Louisville, Kentucky Stream: Twitch

Road warriors

Houston is coming off a 2-0 win last time out, on the road against the Kansas City Current. Rachel Daly scored from the spot and Bri Visalli sealed all the points with a stoppage time goal. After losing at home in the opener, the Dash showed again how well they can do away from PNC Stadium. Houston came away victorious in their last trip to Lynn Family Stadium in March during the NWSL Challenge Cup. After falling behind 2-0, the Dash stormed back with three goals to take home a 3-2 win.

Long-awaited goose egg

Saturday’s win in Kansas City was the first shutout for the Dash in all competitions since September 26, 2021. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell made five saves in the win and is tied for the league lead in NWSL this year across all competitions. The five saves were the most Campbell has had in a match since September 1, 2021 in a 1-0 loss to OL Reign when she had six. Center back Katie Naughton led the team with five clearances in KC and midfielder Sophie Schmidt added four to help the team record the clean sheet.

Maria off the mark

Winger Maria Sanchez is still looking for her first goal in the NWSL regular season and she is probably happy to be returning to Louisville. The Mexican international picked up a goal and an assist in the 3-2 comeback win the last time these teams played at Lynn Family Stadium. Look for Sanchez to be involved from the opening whistle tonight and bag her first goal of this 2022 regular season campaign.

Availability report

Houston Dash - Out: Carli Farquharson (right leg), Annika Schmidt (season ending injury - right knee), Marisa Viggiano (right leg); Questionable: Michaela Abam (left knee), Ella Dederick (right knee)

Racing Louisille - Out: Nadia Nadim (right leg)