The Houston Dynamo vs Nashville SC: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Nashville SC

What

Houston Dynamo FC are coming off a midweek US Open Cup win over San Antonio FC. Despite the win, their form in league play has dipped following losses to FC Dallas, Austin FC, and most recently D.C. United. All matches were relatively close with D.C. coming away with the largest margin of victory in their 2-0 win at Audi Field. The Dynamo are back at PNC Stadium and are hoping to carry their momentum from the Open Cup win into league action when they take on visiting Nashville SC.

Nashville are coming off a midweek US Open Cup victory over Atlanta United and won their previous league match over Real Salt Lake which has put them up to 6th place in the Western Conference. The Dynamo have dropped down during their losing streak just two places below Nashville good enough for 8th in the West. For a more detailed preview of the game, check out our what to look for article.

When

May 14th at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups

Vamos con todo, H-Town pic.twitter.com/oSXytpkF4H — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 14, 2022