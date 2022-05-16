Adalberto Carrasquilla named to MLS Team of the Week bench

Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is staying in Houston and now hes earned a spot on the bench in Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 11. Coco opened the scoring in the Houston Dynamo’s 2-0 win over Nashville SC on Saturday night, slamming home a rebound after nice build-up play from Memo Rodriguez and Darwin Quintero.

The full Team of the Week is below.

Last week, the Panamanian secured his long term future in Houston when the club turned his loan from Spanish LaLiga2 side Cartagena into a permanent deal. Coco’s contract with the Dynamo now runs through the 2024 season with a team option for an additional year.

After the match, Carrasquilla spoke about how the team responded after going down a man and getting a big win over a tough opponent. “With one less player you have to run more,” he said after the match. “We showed a lot of character, a lot of maturity, a lot of attitude to cover the spaces tonight and get a result. We knew that it was a difficult rival, that line-by-line they are very strong. The important thing is that the we won and we will continue trying to get the maximum points possible.”

Carrasquilla is the fourth Houston Dynamo player named to the Team of the Week this season. Darwin Quintero received the honors in Week 3, Fafa Picault in Week 5, and Sebastian Ferreira in Week 6.