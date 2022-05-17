MLS Players Association releases updated salary numbers for 2022

Today the Major League Soccer Players Association released player salaries for the first time in the 2022 season. All of their numbers are as of April 15, 2022. You can check out the complete salary guide here.

The Houston Dynamo are currenlty 22nd in salary among MLS teams, using guaranteed compensation. This of course does not include Designated Player Hector Herrera’s salary. The Mexican international will join the Dynamo in July, when his salary will then be on Houston’s books.

Currently, Designated Players Sebastian Ferreira and Teenage Hadebe are the highest paid players on the team. Captain Tim Parker is the third player on the current roster making a million dollars this season. New signings Zeca and Thiago come in at $259k and $370k respectively. Mateo Bajamich still shows on the Dynamo payroll since he is out on loan. There is a purchase option in his loan, so he could be removed from the list in the future.

What stands out to you about the salaries in MLS and on the Dynamo? Let us know in the comments.