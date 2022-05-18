Breakfast Links - May 18, 2022

It’s Wednesday and it’s a match day. Lets get to those Breakfast Links, my friends.

Houston

Despite having a great match versus Nashville SC, and an amazing rating from our boy Dustyn (with a Y), it wasn't enough for Coco Carrasquilla to make the starting XI for the MLS Team of the Week, but he made into the bench of said team.

The week for the Houston Dynamo continues tonight as the Orange host the newly crowned CONCACAF champions “of the world” (as people in the US would say about any championship), the Seattle Sounders. Don’t forget to get your picks in for the lineup, as we all can play coach too. PNC Stadium will be the stage for this match up that will start at 7:30 PM tonight.

Major League Soccer

Yesterday, we found out how much the players we all love and support make, and let me tell you this, they are getting p-p-p-p-paid. The Dynamo currently have 3 millionaires in their roster and the question is, in your opinion should they be getting paid that amount given their contribution to the team? Let us know in the comments.

A Texas boy is getting his place in the Hall of Fame. Clint Dempsey, alongside Shannon Boxx, Hope Solo, Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast will be honored this weekend in Frisco for their achievements and contributions to the world of soccer in the United States.

Around the World

The Premier League will have to wait until the last day of the competition to crown a champion. Liverpool were able to close to the gap, in their victory over Billy’s beloved Southhampton, to just one point behind current leaders Manchester City.

Sunday, May 22nd will be the day where the 2021-22 season will come to a close when every team will play at the same time, giving the opportunity for craziness and mayhem to happen. Liverpool will host Wolves, as Manchester City travels to the legendary Villa Park to take on Stevie G’s Aston Villa. May the best team take the crown.

In the Championship, Nottingham Forest inched their way to a possible promotion yesterday. After beating Sheffield United in penalties, they will take on Huddersfield, who did their job in beating Luton, to decide the final promotion spot to the English Premier League. This final will take place on May 29 to see who will join the best league in the world, after MLS of course.