The Houston Dynamo vs the Seattle Sounders: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Seattle Sounders

What

Houston Dynamo FC broke their losing streak this past weekend with an inspiring 2-0 win over Nashville SC. The Dynamo looked dominant early on, but a first half red card to defender Adam Lundkvist put the result in jeopardy. However, after a penalty in Houston’s favor, converted by Darwin Quintero, and increased pressure by Nashville, the Dynamo were able to weather the aggressive style and take control to win out. This result helped bump Houston up to 6th place in the Western Conference.

Seattle has a few games in hand due to their run in the CONCACAF Champions League which led to them being the first ever MLS club to win the tournament. Currently the Sounders are in 11th in the West with two games in hand so not only are they a club to contend with, they’re looking to move up the standings as their focus turns to MLS competition. For a deeper dive into the game ahead, check out our things to look for piece.

When

May 18th at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups