The Houston Dynamo vs the Seattle Sounders: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Seattle Sounders
What
Houston Dynamo FC broke their losing streak this past weekend with an inspiring 2-0 win over Nashville SC. The Dynamo looked dominant early on, but a first half red card to defender Adam Lundkvist put the result in jeopardy. However, after a penalty in Houston’s favor, converted by Darwin Quintero, and increased pressure by Nashville, the Dynamo were able to weather the aggressive style and take control to win out. This result helped bump Houston up to 6th place in the Western Conference.
Seattle has a few games in hand due to their run in the CONCACAF Champions League which led to them being the first ever MLS club to win the tournament. Currently the Sounders are in 11th in the West with two games in hand so not only are they a club to contend with, they’re looking to move up the standings as their focus turns to MLS competition. For a deeper dive into the game ahead, check out our things to look for piece.
When
May 18th at 7:30 PM CT
How to watch
Back in business— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 18, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW 2
@TudnRadio 93.3
https://t.co/JFs7z3JlcL
https://t.co/AWX0ZgIQNK#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/qD1R2p7eZF
Your Predicted Lineups
Lineups
All in for H-Town.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/80NBaA4a4s— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 18, 2022
Tonight's @Delta Starting XI!— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 18, 2022
https://t.co/h8tiYN4qIN | #HOUvSEA pic.twitter.com/3LnfYVKSnJ
